Support Surges For Longtime Hunterdon County Paramedic, Devoted Dad After Wife’s Sudden Death

Allen Carns’s wife, Penny, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 4, one day before the couple’s 12th anniversary, according to a GoFundMe launched by Chris Ryan, Director of Hunterdon MICU.

Carns has spent more than two decades as a public servant throughout Hunterdon and Somerset Counties and currently serves as a paramedic with Hunterdon Health and Hackensack Meridian Health, the campaign says.

Penny's sudden death also leaves Carns as the sole caretaker for their 7-year-old daughter.

The campaign had surpassed an astonishing $23,000 in donations in just two days. Funds will be used for childcare expenses and Penny’s memorial costs.

Several emergency squads shared touching tributes to commemorate Carns’ dedication to his work in public service and urged supporters to lend a hand:

“Medic Allen Carns is going through something that I could only imagine how difficult it is, let alone be strong and supportive for his 7-year-old daughter,” penned Chief Stevens of the Glen Gardner Fire Company.

“Allen has been a public servant for over twenty years and now he needs a little help from all of us. I’ve posted the link below for a Gofundme that was setup for Allen by the Director of the Paramedic Program to help with the financial burden of this extremely unexpected loss.”

“Allen, our thoughts are with you, and we are here to stand beside you.”

