Spooky Cemetery, Witch Walk Celebrate Halloween In Flemington

The Stangl Road Witch Walk & Moon Market in Flemington is organized by Nikki Steward and Toni Gushue with the Flemington Community Partnership. Steward was a longtime participant of Halloween displays on Thomspon Street in Bordentown, Burlington County which canceled its event this October because of concerns by the police.

The 2nd Annual Stangl Witch Walk is set for 5 to 10 p.m. There will be artisans, crafters and 30 vendors. The street includes a brewery/distillery so open container drinking is allowed. This year's theme is "cemetery," organizers said.

There will be an adult costume contest, music by DJ Lawless and a movie. "Let's make Stangl THE destination for Halloween fun!" organizers said on Facebook.

