Serious Crash Reported In Warren County (Developing)

The crash occurred near Brass Castle Road and Harmony Brass Castle Road in Washington Township shortly after 9 a.m., according to initial reports.

Brass Castle Road was closed in both directions between Little Philadelphia Road and Jonestown Road for the investigation.

According to initial and unconfirmed reports, three occupants were injured with one of them trapped inside a vehicle, prompting a call for a NorthSTAR medical helicopter.

Daily Voice has reached out to authorities for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

