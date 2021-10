A woman was airlifted after falling off of a horse in Warren County Sunday evening, state police said.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Stillwater Road in Frelinghuysen Township after receiving the report around 5 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The woman was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of a head injury, Curry said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.