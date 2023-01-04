Warren County School Bus Crash Sends Woman To Hospital, State Police Say

A Warren County crash involving a school bus and a Honda sent a woman to the hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 3, state police said.

The bus collided with a Honda Accord on Brass Castle Road in White Township just before 3:55 p.m., Sgt. Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The woman driving the Honda was extricated and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

The school bus driver and passenger were unharmed.

The scene was cleared by around 5 p.m., Goez said.

The crash remained under investigation. No further details were released.

