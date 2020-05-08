Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: State Officials: Child, 4, Is NJ's First Pediatric Coronavirus Death
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Warren County Man Run Over By Truck Airlifted

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic Air 1
Atlantic Air 1 Photo Credit: Atlantic Air Ambulance

A Warren County man was airlifted to the hospital after being run over by a truck, authorities said.

Officers responded to a home on the 100 block of Hartman’s Corner Road in Washington Township where they found the 74-year-old man who had been hit around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7, local police said in a statement.

The man was found with right arm and shoulder injuries and treated on-scene before being airlifted via Atlantic Air-1 to Morristown Memorial Hospital, police said.

Further details were not being released and the incident was under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.