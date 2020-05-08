Warren County Man Run Over By Truck Airlifted

A Warren County man was airlifted to the hospital after being run over by a truck, authorities said.

Officers responded to a home on the 100 block of Hartman’s Corner Road in Washington Township where they found the 74-year-old man who had been hit around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7, local police said in a statement.

The man was found with right arm and shoulder injuries and treated on-scene before being airlifted via Atlantic Air-1 to Morristown Memorial Hospital, police said.

Further details were not being released and the incident was under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.