Warren County Man Found With Heroin Runs Across Route 46 In Attempt To Flee From Warrant Arrest

A 34-year-old Warren County man found with heroin ran across Route 46 in an attempt to flee from officers taking him into custody on an arrest warrant, authorities said.

Officers spotted Gregory Becker walking on Main Street and were aware of an active warrant for his arrest on March 29, police said.

Becker, of Hackettstown, fled from officers as he was being led to a police vehicle, authorities said.

He ran across Route 46 and caused several vehicles to stop and swerve to avoid hitting him, police said.

Becker was apprehended as he ducked into a nearby alleyway. He was found with a heroin wax fold and several hypodermic needles, police said.

Becker was previously arrested March 10 after he was found with at least 20 wax folds of heroin and five hypodermic needles, police said.

Becker was charged with third-degree possession of heroin, third- and fourth-degree resisting arrest, fourth-degree obstructing administration of law enforcement and several disorderly persons offenses for paraphernalia, police said.

He was released on the Hackettstown charges and the Mount Olive Township warrants and is scheduled to appear in court.

