Video Shows Suspect Burglarizing Warren County Bagel Shop

Police in Warren County have released video footage of the suspect in an update to last week’s bagel shop burglary.

The suspect broke into Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown through the drive-thru window and fled after stealing two cash registers and an unknown amount of money around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, DailyVoice.com reported.

The newly released video shows the burglar hauling away the registers and fleeing in a vehicle appearing to be an SUV or minivan.

Scroll down to view the minute-long video clip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or via TEXT-A-TIP: Text ‘TIP HACKPD’ followed by your message to 888-777.

