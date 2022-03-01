Popular Warren County Bagel Shop Burglarized: Police

A popular Warren County bagel shop was burglarized last week, authorities said.

An unknown suspect broke into Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown through the drive-thru window around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, local police said.

The suspect fled after stealing two cash registers and an unknown amount of money, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or via TEXT-A-TIP: Text ‘TIP HACKPD’ followed by your message to 888-777.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.