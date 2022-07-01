Contact Us
Victim Airlifted In Warren County Crash: Developing

Valerie Musson
Read More Stories
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

At least one victim was airlifted following a Thursday evening crash in Warren County, developing reports say.

The multi-car crash occurred near Dumont Road and Greenwich Street in Greenwich Township just before 5:15 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

At least five were injured in the crash, the initial report said.

A Medevac was requested to the scene to take at least one of the victims to a nearby hospital, according to the developing report.

Neither Greenwich Township Police nor the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office immediately returned DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

