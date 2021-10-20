Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Trio Nabbed For Spray Painting Frat Letters At Warren County Park

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hackettstown Police Department
Hackettstown Police Department Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police via Facebook

Three young adults were charged after police say they spray painted graffiti letters of their college fraternity at a Warren County park before dawn Tuesday.

Hackettstown Police responding to an erratic vehicle report on Seber Road found Osavbie Igiebor, 19, Juan Solis, 18, and Wesley Peters, 22, in the parking lot of Doctors Park around 1:35 a.m.

A follow-up investigation determined that Igiebor and Solis, both of Newark, and Peters, of Lambertville, had just come from Riverfront Park, where they spray painted their fraternity (Omega Rho at Centenary University) group letters onto the back of a basketball backboard, police said.

The three suspects were arrested and charged with criminal mischief and being in the park after hours, police said. They were released and are scheduled to appear in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.