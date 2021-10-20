Trio Nabbed For Spray Painting Frat Letters At Warren County Park

Three young adults were charged after police say they spray painted graffiti letters of their college fraternity at a Warren County park before dawn Tuesday.

Hackettstown Police responding to an erratic vehicle report on Seber Road found Osavbie Igiebor, 19, Juan Solis, 18, and Wesley Peters, 22, in the parking lot of Doctors Park around 1:35 a.m.

A follow-up investigation determined that Igiebor and Solis, both of Newark, and Peters, of Lambertville, had just come from Riverfront Park, where they spray painted their fraternity (Omega Rho at Centenary University) group letters onto the back of a basketball backboard, police said.

The three suspects were arrested and charged with criminal mischief and being in the park after hours, police said. They were released and are scheduled to appear in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.