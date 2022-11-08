Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Homeless Man Held In Vicious Beating Of Woman In Lodi
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Steering Wheels Sliced Open, Airbags Stolen In Recent String Of Phillipsburg Car Burglaries

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Phillipsburg Police
Phillipsburg Police Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook

Police in Phillipsburg are investigating after steering wheels were sliced open and airbags were stolen during a series of recent car burglaries.

Car burglaries involving the theft of driver’s side airbags are on the rise in Phillipsburg, police said in a release on Thursday, August 11.

“The suspects are breaking into vehicles and cutting open the steering wheels and removing the airbags,” police said.

While anyone can become a victim, the latest trend targets newer model Hondas, according to police.

“Please make sure to secure your vehicles and report any suspicious activity to the police,” Phillipsburg Police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.