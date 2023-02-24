Contact Us
State Police Cruisers, Ambulance Crushed By Truck On Route 80 (PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Allamuchy Fire Department

A truck that failed to move over at an active police scene struck three state police vehicles and an ambulance on Route 80 in Warren County Thursday night, Feb. 23, responders said (scroll for photos).

The police vehicles had activated their lights and were closing off the roadway at mile marker 17.4 to assist with a separate crash when a rotator truck towing a refrigerated box truck struck them and an Allamuchy-Green First Aid Squad ambulance around 11:10 p.m., State Police and Allamuchy firefighters said.

The police vehicles were seriously damaged while an ambulance and a firetruck sustained minor damage, firefighters said. The responders were no inside of their vehicles at the time of the crash.

"By a miracle, every member from Fire, EMS, and police walked away last night and returned home to their families safely," the fire department said.The crash remains under investigation.

