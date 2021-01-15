State Police: Both Drivers Seriously Injured In Warren County Head-On Crash

Both drivers were severely injured in a Friday morning head-on crash in Warren County, state police said.

A 27-year-old East Stroudsburg, PA man was driving a Mazda westbound on Route 646 in Harmony Township when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 31-year-old Washington man driving a Jeep shortly after 8:30 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The Mazda burst into flames and quickly became fully engulfed, Curry said.

Both drivers were seriously injured as a result of the crash, which shut down the eastbound lanes for about four hours, Curry said.

The crash remained under investigation as of Friday evening.

