SEEN HER? $500 Reward For Info Leading To Arrest Of Hunterdon County ‘Fugitive Of The Week’

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and Crimestoppers are offering a $500 reward for information about the local “fugitive of the week.”

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Crystal L. Bernat, of Lambertville, who has been charged with third-degree identity theft and third-degree theft of services, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Bernat, 39, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Bernat’s whereabouts is asked to call the tip line at 1-800-321-0010, text HCTIPS plus your tip to: 274637 (CRIMES) or visit www.crimestoppershunterdon.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.