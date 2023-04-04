Registered Sex Offender, 5-Time Felon Uploaded Child Porn To Google: Warren County Prosecutor

A Warren County man and registered sex offender with five felony convictions was arrested for uploading child pornography under an account called ‘Twitch Ghost’ on Google, authorities announced on Tuesday, April 4.

James E. Dimarsico, 35, was charged with second- and third- degree counts of child endangerment for distributing items depicting sexual exploitation and abuse, as well as intent, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Dimarsico, of the 100 block of Bliss Boulevard in Pohatcong, used a Google account called "twitch ghost" to upload “several images depicting child sexual abuse,” according to the WCPO, which received a notification from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2022.

A follow-up investigation found that Dimarsico was a Registered Sex Offender with five felony convictions stemming from a past sexual assault case involving a minor.

The execution of a search warrant at his Pohatcong home led to the discovery of additional evidence, investigators said.

The Morning Call reported in 2008 that Dimarsico, then 20, had sex with a 13-year-old girl from Richlandtown whom he met in an Internet chat room. About a week after their first meetup, Dimarsico threatened the victim and her family if she did not come outside when he appeared at her home, the outlet added.

If convicted, Dimarsico faces up to 25 years in NJ State Prison.

