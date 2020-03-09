Contact Us
Prosecutor: Warren County Man, 64, Repeatedly Raped Girl For Eight Years

Valerie Musson
A Warren County man has been charged in connection to a series of sex assaults on a girl spanning eight years, authorities said.
A Warren County man has been charged in connection to a series of sex assaults on a girl spanning eight years, authorities said. Photo Credit: FBI.gov

A Warren County man has been charged in connection to a series of sex assaults on a girl spanning eight years, authorities said.

James T. McCann, 64, of Oxford sexually assaulted and penetrated a child numerous times between 1986 and 1993 in Hackettstown and Independence Township, Acting Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a joint release Monday.

The abuse began when the girl was under 13 years old and continued until the she was between the ages of 13 and 16, authorities said.

McCann knew the girl prior to the start of the abuse, and penetrated her vaginally and with his fingers multiple times, Pfeiffer and other law enforcement officials said.

McCann was arrested and charged Thursday with two counts of aggravated sexual assault (victim under 13 years old), aggravated sexual assault (victim at least 13 but less than 16) and two counts of sexual assault.

McCann first appeared in court Friday and has been released on conditional pretrial monitoring.

