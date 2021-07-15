Prosecutor: Phillipsburg Man, 23, Charged With Sexual Assault, Child Endangerment

A Phillipsburg man was charged Wednesday on accusations involving sexual assault of a minor, authorities said.

Thomas J. Luster, 23, is accused of committing “multiple acts of sexual penetration and sexual contact” upon a child between the ages of 13 and 16, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a Thursday release.

Luster, of Henshaw Court, was at least four years older than and previously knew the victim, Pfeiffer said.

Luster was charged with two counts of sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child (sexual conduct), authorities said.

Charges of sexual assault with the victim between 13 and 16 years old are punishable by up to 10 years in state prison.

Endangering the welfare of a child with sexual conduct is punishable by up to five years in state prison, and criminal sexual contact is punishable by up to 18 months imprisonment, Pfeiffer said.

Luster was being held at the Warren County Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The Warren County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit, the Washington Township Police Department and the Phillipsburg Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

