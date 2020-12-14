Police: Swerving Phillipsburg Driver Had BAC More Than Three Times Legal Limit

A Phillipsburg man had a blood-alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit when he was pulled over for driving erratically on Route 22 west over the weekend, authorities said.

Thomas E. Anderson II, 36, was stopped for driving erratically and swerving lanes on Belvidere Road near N. 3rd Street around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Lopatcong Township Police said.

During questioning, officers detected an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, police said.

Anderson was subsequently asked to participate in a series of field sobriety tests, which police say he did not pass.

Anderson was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where his blood-alcohol level tested at .26 percent, authorities said.

Anderson was charged with DWI, failure to maintain lanes and careless driving. He was released to a family member and is scheduled to appear in Lopatcong Municipal Court.

