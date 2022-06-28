Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: GUILTY: Jurors Convict Jersey Shore Porn Collector Who Threw Devices Into Creek To Avoid FBI
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police Seek ID For Getaway Car In Flemington Ultimate Tan Theft

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The vehicle pictured above was involved in a recent theft at Ultimate Tan on Church Street in Flemington, local police said in a release on Monday, June 27.
The vehicle pictured above was involved in a recent theft at Ultimate Tan on Church Street in Flemington, local police said in a release on Monday, June 27. Photo Credit: Flemington Borough Police via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle they say was involved in a theft at Ultimate Tan in Flemington.

The vehicle pictured above was involved in a recent theft at Ultimate Tan on Church Street in Flemington, local police said in a release on Monday, June 27.

Additional details about the theft were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Garrabrant at 908-782-3434 or send an email to cgarrabrant@flemingtonpd.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.