Police Search For Clues After Stranger Offers Boy Candy In Phillipsburg, Report Says

Phillipsburg police are searching for clues after a stranger allegedly approached a boy and offered him candy Monday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m., a man reached his hand out toward the boy, who was on his way to school, and asked him if he wanted candy or a dollar near Heckman and Warren Streets, LehighValleyLive reports citing Phillipsburg police.

The boy kept walking after declining the stranger, who is described as a husky white man around 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a dark jacket with a green backpack and estimated to be 30 years old, the report says.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Phillipsburg Police at 908-835-2002.

