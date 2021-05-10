Contact Us
Police Search For Clues After Stranger Offers Boy Candy In Phillipsburg, Report Says

Valerie Musson
Area of Warren and Heckman Streets in Phillipsburg
Area of Warren and Heckman Streets in Phillipsburg Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Phillipsburg police are searching for clues after a stranger allegedly approached a boy and offered him candy Monday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m., a man reached his hand out toward the boy, who was on his way to school, and asked him if he wanted candy or a dollar near Heckman and Warren Streets, LehighValleyLive reports citing Phillipsburg police.

The boy kept walking after declining the stranger, who is described as a husky white man around 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a dark jacket with a green backpack and estimated to be 30 years old, the report says.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Phillipsburg Police at 908-835-2002.

