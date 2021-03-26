Police: NY Man, 28, Tried To Fill Fraudulent Codeine Prescription At Warren County Walgreens

A New York man was found with several stolen prescription blanks after attempting to fraudulently receive Codeine from a Warren County Walgreens, authorities charged.

The 28-year-old Jackson Heights man —whose name authorities did not make public — tried to fill a fraudulent Codeine prescription on a stolen New York State blank from Walgreens in Warren County around 12:30 p.m. on March 22, Mansfield Township police said.

The man tried but was prevented from running away as officers arrived, police said.

A search of the man’s vehicle turned up several additional prescription blanks, which police say had also been stolen.

The man was arrested and charged with forgery, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit fraud. He was released pending a court appearance.

