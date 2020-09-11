Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: DWI Warren County Man In McDonald's Drive-Thru Found With Heroin

Valerie Musson
McDonald's on Rt. 31 S. in Washington
McDonald's on Rt. 31 S. in Washington Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Warren County man was drunk when he was found with heroin and paraphernalia in the drive-thru of a local McDonald’s, authorities charged.

The 45-year-old Washington man — whose name was not released — had stopped for food at the drive-thru of the McDonald’s on Route 31 S. last Thursday, Washington Township police said.

Police arrived at the scene and determined that the man was intoxicated and in possession of heroin and paraphernalia, authorities said.

The man was arrested and charged with DWI, possession of heroin and paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and having CDS in a motor vehicle.

He was released pending an appearance in court.

