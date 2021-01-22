Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Drunk Hackettstown Man, 41, Acts Belligerent To Nurse, Throws Phone At Patrol Car

Mansfield Township Police
Mansfield Township Police Photo Credit: Mansfield Township Police via Facebook

A 41-year-old Hackettstown man was intoxicated when he became belligerent toward a nurse during treatment of a head injury and threw his phone at a police cruiser, authorities said.

The man — whose name was not released — was found intoxicated with a head injury requiring stitches when officers arrived at a home for a welfare check on Jan. 2 around 6 p.m., Mansfield Township Police said.

Officers took the man to a local hospital after he refused an ambulance and subsequently became belligerent, cursing at a nurse who started asking him basic questions, police said.

The man then threw his phone at a police cruiser, intentionally bumped into a security guard and “pushed his finger into the officer’s chest,” authorities said.

The man was arrested, taken inside for treatment and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released pending an appearance in court.

