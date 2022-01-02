Police Arrest Hackettstown Man Claiming To Have Gun In Friendly’s Robbery

Police have made an arrest in connection with last February’s robbery at Friendly’s in Hackettstown.

Erik Mitchell, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree robbery and fourth-degree theft by unlawful taking, Hackettstown Police said.

Mitchell is accused of passing a note demanding money to a worker at the Mountain Avenue Friendly’s and claiming to have a gun before fleeing with $241 in cash on Feb. 12, 2021, DailyVoice.com reported.

Mitchell, of Hackettstown, was also found to have a $2,500 Mount Arlington Borough municipal court traffic warrant, police said.

He was being held in the Warren County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

