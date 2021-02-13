Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Man Claiming To Have Gun Robs Hackettstown Friendly's, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Friendly's
Friendly's Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police in Hackettstown are seeking the public's help identifying a robbery of a Friday night robbery of Friendly's restaurant.

The suspect passed a note to the employee demanding money and reportedly had a gun at the Mountain Avenue location between 9:30 and 9:40 p.m., police said.

No gun gun was shown, though, and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

The suspect then fled the restaurant and was last seen running northbound between the old Zane’s Car Wash building and Mountain Avenue, police said.

The male suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask, aviator type sunglasses, an all blue Domino's jacket (possibly windbreaker style) and dark pants.

Anyone in that area is asked to check their surveillance video for any footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information or has surveillance video regarding this case is encouraged to call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or send an anonymous tip by texting 888-777 and in the message part you must first type “TIP HACKPD” then type your tip.

