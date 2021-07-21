Contact Us
PHOTOS: Car Goes Up In Flames On Route 80 In Warren County

Valerie Musson
Warren County fire crews were quick to douse a car that went up in flames on Route 80 Tuesday evening. Photo Credit: Allamuchy Fire Dept. via Facebook
Photo 2 Photo Credit: Allamuchy Fire Dept. via Facebook
Photo 3 Photo Credit: Allamuchy Fire Dept. via Facebook

Warren County fire crews were quick to douse a car that went up in flames on Route 80 Tuesday evening.

The Allamuchy Fire Department responded to the eastbound side of the highway near milepost 18 as the fully involved blaze was reported around 6 p.m., the company said.

The department extinguished the smoky blaze after stretching a hand line to the vehicle while other crew members provided traffic blocks and additional support, authorities said.

All crews had cleared the scene about an hour later, the department said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

