Phillipsburg Man Had Ounce Of Crystal Meth, Crack Cocaine In Warren County Stop: Prosecutor

A Phillipsburg man was found with more than an ounce of crystal meth and crack cocaine after he was pulled over for driving erratically, authorities said.

Phillip Gaydosh, Jr. was driving on Route 22 East near South Fifth Street in Lopatcong when he was stopped for failing to stay in his lane on Thursday, March 10, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a Tuesday release.

A follow-up investigation and search by the Pohatcong Township Police K9 Unit turned up a bag with 32 grams — just over 1.1 ounces — of crystal methamphetamine, Pfeiffer said.

Gaydosh, of the 500 block of Arlington Avenue, was also found with a 33 small clear plastic bags, a digital scale, five grams of crack cocaine, various paraphernalia, and $519 in cash, authorities said.

Gaydosh was arrested and taken to Lopatcong Police Headquarters, where he was charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs and other similar offenses. He was also issued several traffic citations.

Gaydosh was being held in the Warren County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

