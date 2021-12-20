Pedestrian Airlifted After Being Struck By Car In Hunterdon County: Police

A pedestrian was airlifted with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The pedestrian, whose ID was not released, was struck on Case Boulevard in Flemington around 5:25 p.m. Friday, Raritan Township police said in a release.

The victim was airlifted via Northstar to Robert Woods Johnson University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The accident remained under investigation by the Raritan Township Police Department and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.