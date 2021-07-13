Contact Us
Pedestrian, 59, Hospitalized After Being Struck By PA Driver In Warren County, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Washington Township Police Department
Washington Township Police Department Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

A 59-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a PA driver in Warren County Monday night, authorities said.

Raymond Hahn, 61, of Tyler Hill, PA was behind the wheel of a 2005 Saturn Vue when he hit Lawrence Walls, 59, on the 100 block of Rt. 31 north just before 11 p.m., Washington Township police said.

Walls, of Port Murray, had been walking southbound in the travel lane of Rt. 31 at the time, police said.

Walls was treated by the Washington Emergency Squad before being taken to St. Luke’s Warren Campus, police said.

The road was closed until 1:30 a.m. during preliminary investigations, which showed that Walls was in a poorly lit area during the accident, police said.

The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office – Serious Collision Accident Response Team, NJ DOT – Traffic Diversion Unit, Washington Borough Fire Department, Washington Emergency Squad, the Hunterdon Medical Center Paramedics and NJSP also assisted at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

