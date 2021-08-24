Contact Us
PA Man, 35, Threatened Route 78 Driver With Imitation Gun In Warren County, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A Pennsylvania man has been charged after he allegedly threatened a driver with an imitation firearm on Route 78, authorities said.

Seth Grim, 35, is accused of pointing a firearm and making threatening gestures at another driver on the highway in Pohatcong Township on August 19, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a Tuesday release.

A search of Grim’s car turned up an imitation firearm, Pfeiffer said.

Grim, of Allentown, was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, possession of an imitation firearm, harassment and disorderly conduct.

New Jersey State Police assisted with the investigation.

