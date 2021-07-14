‘Not Our Average Start:’ Hunterdon County Rescue Crews Free 85-Pound Pig Stuck In Trench

Emergency crews in Hunterdon County said the start to their Wednesday morning was anything but average after rescuing an 85-pound pig that was stuck in a trench.

“Not our average start to a Wednesday morning,” begins a Facebook post from Readington's Whitehouse Rescue Squad, who responded to the call around 6:20 a.m.

The pig — named Indigo — had gotten stuck into a small trench and was unable to escape, the crew said.

With help from both ambulance duty crews and the Heavy Rescue crew, Indigo was safely removed from the trench and was unharmed, they said.

“He is now relaxing for the rest of the day in the shade with the rest of his friends after a stressful morning,” the squad said.

