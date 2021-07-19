Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
‘Not A Game:’ Radio Stolen From Hunterdon Rescue Squad, Thief Interfering With Dispatch Center

Valerie Musson
Lambertville-New Hope Ambulance and Rescue Squad
Lambertville-New Hope Ambulance and Rescue Squad Photo Credit: Lambertville-New Hope Ambulance and Rescue Squad via Facebook

A Hunterdon County emergency squad is desperately seeking answers after a radio was stolen from the scene of a rescue effort over the weekend.

Members of the Lambertville-New Hope Ambulance and Rescue Squad were working in Stockton to save three victims stuck in storm waters Saturday night when an unknown person stole one of their radios, the team said.

Meanwhile, the thief has been using the radio to contact the Hunterdon County Communications 911 Dispatch Center and causing distractions and transmission interruptions in a “malicious manner,” the squad said.

Anyone with information about the theft or location of the stolen radio is asked to contact the Lambertville Police Department or the Lambertville-New Hope Ambulance and Rescue Squad.

“We hate that we even have to make this post," the squad said. "This piece of equipment is vital to our ability to help those in need and should be returned immediately. This is not a game, please do the right thing.”  

