Motorcycle Hits NJSP Troop Car During Warren County Crash Cleanup On Rt. 78, Rider Hospitalized

Valerie Musson
Email me
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A motorcycle hit a state police cruiser as it was being removed from the scene of a Route 78 crash that injured the rider Thursday morning, authorities said.

The rider was traveling in the eastbound lanes when the motorcycle went off the road, hit the median and overturned near milepost 5 in Greenwich Township (Warren County) just after 8:30 a.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The rider was taken to Bethlehem Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

Meanwhile, the rider’s motorcycle was accidentally backed into a parked troop car as it was being removed from the scene, authorities said.

No damages were reported, nor other vehicles or passengers involved, Goez said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

