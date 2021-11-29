Contact Us
Morris County Woman Wanted For Child Neglect, Drugs: Police

Elizabeth A. Holmes, 37, is wanted out of Mansfield on charges of child neglect, two counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, township police said. Photo Credit: Mansfield Township Police via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a Morris County woman accused of child neglect and drug possession.

Elizabeth A. Holmes, 37, is wanted out of Mansfield on charges of child neglect, two counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, township police said in a Monday release.

Holmes’ last known address was in Long Valley, though her current location is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information on Holmes’ whereabouts is asked to contact Mansfield Township Police at (908) 852-0003.

