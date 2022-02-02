Missing North Jersey Man Suffers From Depression, Left Home Without Cell Phone: State Police

State Police have issued an alert for a missing North Jersey man who suffers from depression and left home without his cell phone.

Bryan T. Vanassen, 42, was last seen at his home in Harmony Township, NJ, around 7 a.m. Monday, New Jersey State Police said.

Vanassen left his home without his cell phone and is thought to be driving a black 1988 Ford Bronco with a 4-inch lift, a large black antenna on the rear, and a chrome grill guard with New Jersey license plates reading A87NZY, police said.

He is also known to make frequent visits to Easton, PA, authorities said.

The 42-year-old also suffers from depression and anxiety, and it is not known whether he has his medications with him, police said.

Vanassen has a light complexion, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is balding and has brown eyes, police said.

Vanassen was last seen wearing a brown jacket and black jogging pants with a silver stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop "B" Washington Station Detective Bureau at (908) 689-3101.

