Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Breaking News: Brazen Burglar Breaks Into Wegmans Pharmacy
Man Hospitalized In Warren County Dirt Bike Crash, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Knowlton Road in Columbia
Knowlton Road in Columbia Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man was hospitalized following a Saturday afternoon dirt bike crash in Warren County, state police confirmed.

The 51-year-old man crashed near a home on Knowlton Road in Columbia just after 1:50 p.m., NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told Daily Voice.

The man, of Columbia, remained alert and conscious and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of head injuries, Slota said.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved in the crash, which remained under investigation. 

