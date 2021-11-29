Man Hospitalized In Warren County Dirt Bike Crash, State Police Say

A man was hospitalized following a Saturday afternoon dirt bike crash in Warren County, state police confirmed.

The 51-year-old man crashed near a home on Knowlton Road in Columbia just after 1:50 p.m., NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told Daily Voice.

The man, of Columbia, remained alert and conscious and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of head injuries, Slota said.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved in the crash, which remained under investigation.

