Man Airlifted After Falling From Ladder In Lambertville [DEVELOPING]

A man was airlifted after falling off of a ladder in Lambertville Monday evening, according to initial and developing reports.
The man fell from a ladder on Bridge Street around 4:40 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.
The man, 47, was airlifted to a local hospital with a landing zone in an open field, the developing report says.
Lambertville Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for details.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.