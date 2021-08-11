Man Airlifted After Falling From Ladder In Lambertville [DEVELOPING]

A man was airlifted after falling off of a ladder in Lambertville Monday evening, according to initial and developing reports.

The man fell from a ladder on Bridge Street around 4:40 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The man, 47, was airlifted to a local hospital with a landing zone in an open field, the developing report says.

Lambertville Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

