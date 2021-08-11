Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: 9 Charged With Stealing $1.3M Worth of Vehicles In NJ, NY, PA, CT, MA, Shipping Them Overseas
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Airlifted After Falling From Ladder In Lambertville [DEVELOPING]

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Facebook

A man was airlifted after falling off of a ladder in Lambertville Monday evening, according to initial and developing reports.

The man fell from a ladder on Bridge Street around 4:40 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The man, 47, was airlifted to a local hospital with a landing zone in an open field, the developing report says.

Lambertville Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.