Main Street Fire Displaces 6 In Hackettstown

Six people were displaced by a fire that ripped through a home on Main Street in Hackettstown.

On Monday, Jan. 23, at 2:22 p.m., Hackettstown police, firefighters and the Rescue Squad responded to 300 Main Street, which is a residential over commercial wood framed building, in reference to a structure fire.

Police observed smoke coming from the roof and began to evacuate the second floor. The fire was knocked down at approximately 2:41 p.m. The building was deemed uninhabitable.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation conducted by the Hackettstown Detective Bureau, Mount Olive Township Fire Marshal and Warren County Fire Marshal ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined and not suspicious.

Route 46 was closed between Warren Street and Center Street for more than an hour.

Assisting at the scene was the Tri-County Fire Company, Mansfield Township Police Department, Hackettstown Office of Emergency Management, Hackettstown Department of Public Works, Hackettstown Construction Department, and the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The fire was contained to a small area in the attic, according to the Hackettstown Fire Department.

