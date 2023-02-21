Large Hunterdon County Brush Fire: What We Know

A large brush fire consumed about three acres of property in Hunterdon County.

About two dozen fire companies bought or provided mutual aid due to the fire, which was reported at 1:38 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 on Surrey Way in Alexandria Township, according to Quakertown Fire Co.

Brush 91 arrived with heavy smoke and a rapidly moving fire.

New Jersey Forest Fire Units arrived shortly thereafter requesting additional engines for structural protection as there are numerous homes and commercial farm properties in the area.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes through direct attack and with back burning.

Units dispatched from mutual aid to the scene included:

Brush 92 and Tender 92-2 (Milford)

Gator 16 and Brush 16 (Kingwood)

Brush 14 (High Bridge)

Engine 25-2 and Pumper-Tender 25 (Pattenburg)

Engine 21-2 (Raritan Twp)

Units assigned structural protection:

Units assigned to Cover at Quakertown Fire Co.:

Engine 45 (Clinton)

Brush 46 (Annandale)

Tender 16 (Kingwood)

Additional units on the road from QFC included Engine 91, Tender 91-2, Rescue 91, Car 91-1, Car 91-2, Car 91-3, Utility 91, Ambulance 91-51 and Ambulance 91-52 with 22 members.

The last two major outdoor fires in the last week were both attributed to burning combustibles in dry conditions, Quakertown Fire Co. said.

Please follow all local outdoor burning laws, the fire department said. If you are unsure of the rules, contact the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

