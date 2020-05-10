Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW THIS TRUCK? Police Seek Driver In Crash That Seriously Injured Pregnant Woman

Valerie Musson
The vehicle involved in the incident was identified as a tan-colored Ford quad cab pick-up truck pulling an open trailer that contained a Kubota orange skid steer pictured above, authorities said. Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

Police have identified the vehicle that seriously injured a pregnant woman on Route 57 -- now all they need is the driver.

A 32-year-old Washington Township woman was waiting to turn left onto Buttermilk Bridge Road when she was struck and pushed into oncoming traffic by the westbound truck around 1 p.m. on Sept. 26, township police said.

The woman’s silver Hyundai Sonata, collided with a 61-year-old woman driving a blue Dodge Caravan heading the opposite direction, authorities said.

The vehicle involved in the incident was identified as a tan-colored Ford quad cab pick-up truck pulling an open trailer that contained a Kubota orange skid steer pictured above, authorities said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the owner or driver of the truck is asked to contact Washington Township Police at 908-689-1111.

