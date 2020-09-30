Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police Seek Truck Driver Who Hit Pregnant Woman, Pushed Car Into Oncoming Route 57 Traffic

Valerie Musson
Intersection of Buttermilk Bridge Road and Route 57 in Washington Township
Intersection of Buttermilk Bridge Road and Route 57 in Washington Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The driver of a truck towing a landscaping trailer fled after rear-ending and seriously injuring a pregnant woman on Route 57 in Warren County, authorities said.

The woman was waiting to turn left onto Buttermilk Bridge Road in Washington Township when she was struck and pushed into oncoming traffic by the truck — which was traveling westbound on Route 57 toward Phillipsburg — around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a post from the official Warren County EMS dispatch Facebook page.

The woman’s car then collided with a van coming from the opposite direction, and she was transported to Hunterdon Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the truck never stopped, authorities said.

The driver is described as a white man, and the truck may have been trailering a skid steer, authorities said.

Anyone who may have surveillance footage from Pleasant Valley Road or Route 57 between 12:50 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. Monday is asked to contact Washington Township Police.

