Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

KNOW ANYTHING? Police Seek Info On Suspects In Hunterdon County Range Rover Theft

Valerie Musson
Readington Township Police
Readington Township Police Photo Credit: Readington Township Police via Facebook

Police have issued a warning while attempting to determine the suspects in connection to the theft of a Range Rover from a Hunterdon County driveway.

A 2018 Land Rover was stolen from a driveway on Creek Road in Whitehouse Station on Monday, March 29, Readington Township Police said Monday.

The car was found in Newark later that day, police said.

“An increase in vehicle thefts and burglaries have been observed in the areas surrounding Readington Township,” police said.

“It is imperative that vehicle owners lock their cars and take their keys and fobs into their homes to avoid future incidents.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the department at 908-534-4031. 

