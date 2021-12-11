KNOW ANYTHING? Driver At Large After Hunterdon County DWI Crash

A driver involved in a drunken late-night crash in Hunterdon County is still at large after fleeing the crash scene, police said.

Officers attempted to stop a potentially intoxicated driver on Route 202 in Readington Township just before 11:50 p.m. Thursday, local police said.

The driver ignored the officers’ attempts to stop and fled the scene before crashing the vehicle on Summer Road, police said.

The driver then fled on foot and was tracked by canine for several miles but not located.

“There is no reason to believe the public is in any danger,” police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Readington Township Police.

