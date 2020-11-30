KNOW ANYTHING? Authorities Investigating Deadly Norristown Shooting

Authorities are seeking the public's help in the investigation of a shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead in Norristown.

Norristown police responding to reports of a shooting at 502 W. Lafayette St., found Abdur Rachman Small in the living room, with a gunshot wound in his head on Nov. 20, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Police Chief Mark E. Talbot said.

Small was taken by ambulance to Suburban Community Hospital and later flown to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead the following day.

An autopsy by the Philadelphia Medical Examiners Officer determined Small died as a result of a gunshot to the head. The manner was ruled homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.

Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.