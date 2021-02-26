Hunterdon Prosecutor Issues Warning After Woman Loses $1,500 To Sheriff’s Office Phone Scam

Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams has issued a warning after a woman lost $1,500 in a phone scam that targeted numerous residents throughout the county in just one day.

“Numerous” scam calls were received from county residents throughout the day on Thursday, Feb. 25, Williams said.

The scammers claimed to be from the county sheriff’s office and demanded payment to avoid having an arrest warrant issued for the victim’s failure to report for jury duty, Williams said.

“One woman paid $1,500.00 in green dot cards to avoid being arrested,” Williams said.

County officials urge residents to confirm the validity of any caller who asks for funds, adding that most reputable institutions will never ask for payment via phone.

“The Hunterdon County Sheriff’s Office will never contact anyone demanding money to avoid arrest,” said Sheriff Frederick W. Brown. “The IRS, Social Security, utility companies, or any other reputable company will not call demanding immediate payment.”

Similarly, Williams and Brown warn against providing personal information to unknown callers.

“All citizens should be reminded to never give out any personal information or make any payments over the phone,” Brown said. “Anyone receiving a scam call should contact their local police department to report the call.”

Scam call reports can be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online at www.CrimeStoppersHunterdon.com or using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. All tips are anonymous and kept confidential.

