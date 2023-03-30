Hunterdon County Corrections Officer Sexually Assaulted Child For Years: Prosecutor

A Hunterdon County corrections officer has been accused of sexually assaulting a child for several years, authorities said on Thursday, March 30.

Jared Green, 35, of Pohatcong Township, was charged with five counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, three counts of second-degree sexual assault, four counts of second-degree child endangerment, and two counts of criminal sexual contact, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced.

Green is accused of assaulting the child on various occasions in Raritan Township, East Amwell, Alexandria, and Glen Gardner townships from 2011 to 2018, Robeson added.

Investigators say the alleged crimes were not connected with Green’s work as a Hunterdon County Corrections Officer.

Green has been suspended without pay from his position as the investigation continues. He was being held in the Morris County Jail pending his first court appearance.

