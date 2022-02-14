Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Flemington Man Sexually Assaulted Child For Months, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Flemington Police
Flemington Police Photo Credit: Flemington Borough Police via Facebook

A 19-year-old Flemington man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a child for months, authorities announced Monday.

The man — whose name was not released to protect the identity of the victim — was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 9 and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

The man was a family member who assaulted the child “for months,” Robeson said.

He was being held at the Warren County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

Assisting agencies include the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit and the Flemington Borough Police Department.

