Firefighters, EMS Respond To Crash With Injuries On Route 57 In Mansfield

Firefighters, police and EMS crews responded to a crash with injuries overnight.

The crash occurred at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 on Route 57 near Asbury Anderson Road in Mansfield Township shutting the roadway down in both directions.

Mansfield Fire Companies Independence First Aid Squad, and Washington Emergency Squad all responded, according to Tri-County Volunteer Fire Co.'s Facebook post.

Both Chiefs and the Rescue arrived and began assisting EMS with patient care, the post said.

The crash is under investigation by the Mansfield Township Police Department,

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.