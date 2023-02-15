Contact Us
Firefighters, EMS Respond To Crash With Injuries On Route 57 In Mansfield

Jon Craig
Route 57 crash scene
Route 57 crash scene Photo Credit: Facebook/ Tri-County Volunteer Fire Co.

Firefighters, police and EMS crews responded to a crash with injuries overnight.

The crash occurred at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 on Route 57 near Asbury Anderson Road in Mansfield Township shutting the roadway down in both directions.

Mansfield Fire Companies Independence First Aid Squad, and Washington Emergency Squad all responded, according to Tri-County Volunteer Fire Co.'s Facebook post.

Both Chiefs and the Rescue arrived and began assisting EMS with patient care, the post said.

The crash is under investigation by the Mansfield Township Police Department,

