DWI Driver Slams SUV Into Hackettstown Home, Prompts Evacuation, Police Say

A Maryland man was intoxicated when he crashed an SUV into a Hackettstown home, requiring the residents to evacuate due to the resulting gas leak, authorities said.

Elmer Geovanni Felipe Y Felipe, 29, was behind the wheel of a 2004 Honda CRV when he slammed into the side of a home on the 100 block of Willow Grove Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Hackettstown Police said.

The impact caused damage to a furnace vent, two gas meters and the support post for the porch, police said.

While no one was injured in the crash, the home’s residents were required to evacuate due to the odor of natural gas that was coming from the damaged gas meters, police said.

Felipe, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested and charged with DWI and reckless driving.

He was released pending an appearance in court.

Assisting agencies include the Hackettstown Fire Department, Hackettstown Rescue Squad, and Elizabethtown Gas Company.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.