Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: These NJ Healthcare Facilities Will See Stricter Vaccination, Testing Regimes Come September
DV Pilot Police & Fire

DWI Driver Slams SUV Into Hackettstown Home, Prompts Evacuation, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
121 Willow Grove Street in Hackettstown
121 Willow Grove Street in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Maryland man was intoxicated when he crashed an SUV into a Hackettstown home, requiring the residents to evacuate due to the resulting gas leak, authorities said.

Elmer Geovanni Felipe Y Felipe, 29, was behind the wheel of a 2004 Honda CRV when he slammed into the side of a home on the 100 block of Willow Grove Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Hackettstown Police said.

The impact caused damage to a furnace vent, two gas meters and the support post for the porch, police said.

While no one was injured in the crash, the home’s residents were required to evacuate due to the odor of natural gas that was coming from the damaged gas meters, police said.

Felipe, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested and charged with DWI and reckless driving.

He was released pending an appearance in court.

Assisting agencies include the Hackettstown Fire Department, Hackettstown Rescue Squad, and Elizabethtown Gas Company.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.